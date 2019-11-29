Holiday

25 Wow-Worthy Holiday Gifts Under $25

Budget-friendly picks for everyone on your list.

by

Finding the perfect present for everyone on your list is not easy and, let’s face it, it can add up fast. To help you tackle your holiday shopping, we’ve compiled a list of budget-friendly holiday gifts that are thoughtful, practical and delightful to unwrap. Whether you’re shopping for your best friend or your father-in-law, we’ve got you covered with these affordable picks under $25.

Bubbly Ornament

This sparkling ornament is guaranteed to make whoever it's gifted to bubble up with excitement. If you’ve got some room in your budget, it’s the perfect add-on to decorate a bottle of champagne.

 

CANVAS Champagne Bottle Glass Ornament, $7, canadiantire.com.

  • Click here for more from our 2019 gift guide
Facebook
Pin It
Twitter
Instagram
Instagram