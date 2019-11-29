25 Wow-Worthy Holiday Gifts Under $25

Finding the perfect present for everyone on your list is not easy and, let’s face it, it can add up fast. To help you tackle your holiday shopping, we’ve compiled a list of budget-friendly holiday gifts that are thoughtful, practical and delightful to unwrap. Whether you’re shopping for your best friend or your father-in-law, we’ve got you covered with these affordable picks under $25.

Gallery Under $25-Gift Guide 2019 Bubbly Ornament This sparkling ornament is guaranteed to make whoever it's gifted to bubble up with excitement. If you’ve got some room in your budget, it’s the perfect add-on to decorate a bottle of champagne. CANVAS Champagne Bottle Glass Ornament, $7, canadiantire.com.