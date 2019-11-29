25 Wow-Worthy Holiday Gifts Under $25

Finding the perfect present for everyone on your list is not easy and, let’s face it, it can add up fast. To help you tackle your holiday shopping, we’ve compiled a list of budget-friendly holiday gifts that are thoughtful, practical and delightful to unwrap. Whether you’re shopping for your best friend or your father-in-law, we’ve got you covered with these affordable picks under $25.
Bubbly Ornament
This sparkling ornament is guaranteed to make whoever it's gifted to bubble up with excitement. If you’ve got some room in your budget, it’s the perfect add-on to decorate a bottle of champagne.
CANVAS Champagne Bottle Glass Ornament, $7, canadiantire.com.