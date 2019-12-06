32 Delightful Stocking Stuffers At Every Price Point

When it comes to holiday gift giving, good things come in small packages—a dainty pair of earrings, a buzzy new tech gadget, a luxe beauty product you wouldn’t buy for yourself. Whether you fill their stockings with an array of budget-friendly gifts or treat them to a single luxury item, these stocking stuffer ideas will delight your friends and family come Christmas morning.
Luxurious Soaps
Our collective obsession with crystals is reaching new heights and, thankfully, there's a soap for that. Formulated with nourishing marula and coconut oils, these sparkling bars are luxurious and gentle enough to be used from head to toe.
Crystal Soaps (Set of 2), $24, newtbyelle.com.