32 Delightful Stocking Stuffers At Every Price Point

When it comes to holiday gift giving, good things come in small packages—a dainty pair of earrings, a buzzy new tech gadget, a luxe beauty product you wouldn’t buy for yourself. Whether you fill their stockings with an array of budget-friendly gifts or treat them to a single luxury item, these stocking stuffer ideas will delight your friends and family come Christmas morning.

Gallery Stocking Stuffers Gift Guide 2019 Luxurious Soaps Our collective obsession with crystals is reaching new heights and, thankfully, there's a soap for that. Formulated with nourishing marula and coconut oils, these sparkling bars are luxurious and gentle enough to be used from head to toe. Crystal Soaps (Set of 2), $24, newtbyelle.com.