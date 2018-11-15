23 Gourmet Gifts for Foodies (Even The Ones Who Don’t Cook)

1. Stand Mixer

KitchenAid released this retro mixer in honour of its 100th anniversary.

Limited Edition Heritage Artisan Series Model K 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $470, KitchenAid.

2. Shot Glasses

These are just made for tequila.

US$15, Kikkerland.

3. Loaf Pan

Guaranteed to score some major points.

Hockey Foxes Baker Loaf, $25, Indigo.

4. Bar Glass

Raise a glass to the queen!

$12, Drake General Store.

5. Berry Chocolate

This pink-hued chocolate bar has a sweet, jammy flavour.

Queen of Hearts Polygon Bar, $11, Beta 5.

6. Handmade tea towel

$30, Cabin Journal. Silkscreened illustration made by hand by Canadian artist Emily Taylor.

7. Cocktail Barrel

Impress your guests with an aged spirit-only cocktail, such as a negroni.

American White Oak Barrel (1 litre), $95, Cocktail Emporium.

8. Cordial

This summer in a bottle is made by an Ottawa company.

Rhubarb and Elderflower Cordial, $14, Split Tree Cocktail Company.

9. Handmade Chocolate

Think of this chocolate bar as a grown-up After Eight.

Peppermint Crunch Bar, $11, Beta 5.

10. Gin Rummy

Sip this Canadian-made spirit, with flavours of spiced Christmas cake, warm or cold.

$42, Eau Claire Distillery.

11. Urban Honey

Taste the unique terroir of three Canadian cities.

City Honey Tasting Box, $30, Alvéolé.

12. Oven Mitts

Pull dozens and dozens of holiday treats out of the oven in style.

Samantha Pynn x Simons Winter Woodland oven mitts, $18, Simons.

13. Pizza Cutter

Cut your pizza quick, like a bunny.

Orell Pizza Cutter, US$28, Anthropologie.

14. Bold Roast

Support women coffee growers with your morning cuppa’.

Las Rosas, $18, Balzacs Coffee Roasters.

15. Ornament

A Canadian icon.

$15, Drake General Store.

16. Baking Mould

Bake your heart out.

$13, Ikea.

17. Honey Dipper & Tea Measure

For sweet sipping.

$4, Ikea.

18. Oil & Vinegar Set

Fill with your favourite oil and vinegar.

$13, Ikea.

19. Serving Stand

Perfect as a host or hostess gift.

$25, Ikea.

20. Cheese Board

Every cheese board could use a bit of whimsy.

Gnome Wood and Marble Cheese Board, $35, Indigo.

21. Metallic Cheese Knives

These knives will add some pizazz to a cheese board.

Metallic Cheese Knives, $10, Winners.

22. Danish Dough Whisk

This kitchen tool is supposed to mix doughs and batters better than a conventional whisk.

$21/set of 2, Lee Valley.

23. Enamel Teapot

This enamel teapot brings vintage vibe for your next cuppa.Wild+Wolf Folklore Night Teapot, $37, I Heart Scout.

24. Ceramic Measuring Cups