23 Gourmet Gifts for Foodies (Even The Ones Who Don’t Cook)

1. Stand Mixer
KitchenAid released this retro mixer in honour of its 100th anniversary.
Limited Edition Heritage Artisan Series Model K 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $470, KitchenAid.
2. Shot Glasses
These are just made for tequila.
US$15, Kikkerland.
3. Loaf Pan
Guaranteed to score some major points.
Hockey Foxes Baker Loaf, $25, Indigo.
4. Bar Glass
5. Berry Chocolate
This pink-hued chocolate bar has a sweet, jammy flavour.
Queen of Hearts Polygon Bar, $11, Beta 5.
6. Handmade tea towel
$30, Cabin Journal.
Silkscreened illustration made by hand by Canadian artist Emily Taylor.
7. Cocktail Barrel
Impress your guests with an aged spirit-only cocktail, such as a negroni.
American White Oak Barrel (1 litre), $95, Cocktail Emporium.
8. Cordial
9. Handmade Chocolate
Think of this chocolate bar as a grown-up After Eight.
Peppermint Crunch Bar, $11, Beta 5.
10. Gin Rummy
Sip this Canadian-made spirit, with flavours of spiced Christmas cake, warm or cold.
$42, Eau Claire Distillery.
11. Urban Honey
Taste the unique terroir of three Canadian cities.
City Honey Tasting Box, $30, Alvéolé.
12. Oven Mitts
Pull dozens and dozens of holiday treats out of the oven in style.
Samantha Pynn x Simons Winter Woodland oven mitts, $18, Simons.
13. Pizza Cutter
Cut your pizza quick, like a bunny.
Orell Pizza Cutter, US$28, Anthropologie.
14. Bold Roast
15. Ornament
16. Baking Mould
Bake your heart out.
$13, Ikea.
17. Honey Dipper & Tea Measure
For sweet sipping.
$4, Ikea.
18. Oil & Vinegar Set
Fill with your favourite oil and vinegar.
$13, Ikea.
19. Serving Stand
Perfect as a host or hostess gift.
$25, Ikea.
20. Cheese Board
Every cheese board could use a bit of whimsy.
Gnome Wood and Marble Cheese Board, $35, Indigo.
21. Metallic Cheese Knives
These knives will add some pizazz to a cheese board.
Metallic Cheese Knives, $10, Winners.
22. Danish Dough Whisk
This kitchen tool is supposed to mix doughs and batters better than a conventional whisk.
$21/set of 2, Lee Valley.
23. Enamel Teapot
This enamel teapot brings vintage vibe for your next cuppa.Wild+Wolf Folklore Night Teapot, $37, I Heart Scout.
24. Ceramic Measuring Cups
Baking tools don’t have to be basic.
$10, Winners.