Holiday

23 Gourmet Gifts for Foodies (Even The Ones Who Don’t Cook)

From baking moulds to luxurious chocolate, here are our top picks for your fabulous foodie.

by
Holiday Gift Guide 2018 blue enamel teapot with foxes and owls

Make your favorite foodie’s holiday this year. We’ve rounded up a slew of tasty products, including edible (and boozy) treats from makers across Canada that will delight anyone who loves to spend time getting creative in the kitchen — be it cooking, baking or just trying unique, new types of food!

Stand Mixer
24
view slideshow
Photos
  • Click here for more from our 2018 gift guide
Facebook
Pin It
Twitter
Instagram
Instagram