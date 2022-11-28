The Best Advent Calendars Of 2022

From sweet treats to candles to puzzles, these little gifts keep on giving.

The first snowfall, twinkly lights abounding, the raucous sound of a long-overdue gathering—there’s so much to look forward to this December. Also on the list? This year’s crop of covetable advent calendars. Whether you’re in need of some self care or want to start the day with something sweet, these thrilling drawers filled with candles, skincare, puzzles and treats are sure to surprise and delight.

Gallery Advent Calendars 2022 24 Good Deeds Get into the spirit of the season by giving back. This advent calendar supports Canadian charities, like Canuck Place Children’s Hospice, National Service Dogs and Anishnawbe Health Foundation. For the sustainability-minded, there's a digital version that delivers the same donation. Charitable advent calendar, $24, 24gooddeeds.ca