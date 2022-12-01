21 Bottles Perfect For Hostess Gifts, Stocking Stuffers Or Just A Holiday Treat

From alcohol-free to cocktail kits and everything in between, here are this year’s best gifts for people who like tasty drinks. Which is everybody, right?

The non-alcoholic drinks trend continues to push the envelope with hundreds of new options for alcohol-free wine, beer, liqueurs and even aperitivos, such as Martini’s Floreale Aperitivo. It’s complex, lightly bitter, makes a great spritz, as well as the ideal gift for the designated driver in your life.

Available across Canada at select Sobeys/Safeway/IGA for $16.99 and in Quebec at the SAQ for $16.75.

Vegan “cream” liqueurs, such as this new Saint-Crème “sugar cream,” are a happy development for all the many families who want everyone to be able to enjoy their annual spiked creamy-coffee tradition. And, for those who prefer to stick with dairy, Distillerie Mariana still makes its award-winning original Saint-Crème, too.

Available in Quebec at the SAQ for $35.50.

Freixenet Italian Rosé

This 200mL bottle of tasty pink bubbles might just be the cutest little piccolo we’ve ever seen— perfect for delightful stocking stuffers.

Available in Ontario at the LCBO for $7.45, as well as in New Brunswick, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, Saskatchewan and Alberta. Prices vary.

Chimay Trilogy Pack with Glass

Although the craft beer geek in your family is sure to get plenty of sampler packs, this one from Chimay, a Belgian brewery that’s been making Trappist ales for over 150 years, is guaranteed to be a fave.

Available in Newfoundland’s NLLC for $21.49 as well as at private retailers in Alberta (prices vary). The LCBO carries a “Quadrilogy”—all four Chimay ales for $18.95.

For your Instagram-obsessed friend, pick up a bottle of Empress 1908, a Canadian-made gin that changes colours when mixed with citrus or tonic.

Available at BCLiquor for $53.98, as well as at most liquor boards across Canada.

We all know at least one ambitious home cook, someone who thrives on dinner parties with perfect wine pairings. That friend deserves the holiday gift pack from South Okanagan’s Uppercase Wines—a selection of wines and a perfect-pairing recipe book curated by Chef Chris Van Hooydonk from Backyard Farm Chef’s Table.

Six-pack plus book available for $172.49 plus shipping directly from the winery. Alternatively, inquire about the two-pack plus book option. Ships across Canada.

Canadian whisky superfans will relish the opportunity to try their hand at being a Master Blender with this novel kit that comes with measuring equipment and five small-batch whiskies to play around with. Designed by Don Livermore, the legendary artist in charge of blending at Hiram Walker.

Available in New Brunswick at the ANBL for $49.98, as well as in Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, Quebec and Ontario. Prices vary.

Veuve Clicquot – Brut Fridge X SMEG

It’s pretty hard to go wrong with a bottle of Veuve. This one, though, which comes in a resuable box modeled after retro SMEG refrigerators, will be an especially welcome host gift.

Available in B.C. at BCLiquor for $105.99, as well as in Quebec, at the SAQ, which also offers a pink version for $110.50.

Laura Secord Chocolate Cream

History buffs and chocolate fans alike will gush over this seasonal treat—a chocolate cream liqueur that will bring back fond childhood memories.

Available at the NSLC in Nova Scotia for $34.99, as well as in B.C., Alberta and Ontario (prices vary).

Bernard-Massard Cuvée de L’Écusson Brut Sparkling Gift Set

Sparkling traditional-method wine from Luxembourg is under the radar for most people—even those of us who consider fizz a way of life. Introduce a bubble-loving friend to something new with this gift set that contains two excellent-quality tasting glasses and a nice bottle from the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

Available at the SAQ for $26.75, as well as BCLiquor and the LCBO (prices vary)

Bob Dylan’s new Tennessee whiskey is 100 Proof, comes in a gorgeous bottle inspired by the musician’s iron works projects, is delicious and has some pretty serious Dad vibes. So maybe just buy it for him, okay?

Available in Manitoba at the Liquor Mart for $89.99, as well as in most provinces across Canada (prices vary)

Dillon’s Rosemary and Clove Gimlet Gift Pack

Everything your cocktail-loving friend needs for home gimlet making is contained in this sweet little cocktail supply kit from Dillon’s Distills.

Available in Ontario at the LCBO for $64.95. An Old Fashioned kit is also available for $74.95.

Searching for the perfect gift for that wine-loving, Beverly Hills, 90210 superfan in your life? It’s a tough demographic, but we’ve got you covered with Q&A 2020, a red blend from the Okanagan that Jason Priestley had a hand in making.

Available across Canada directly from the winery for $50.

We’ll take Manhattans, especially ones made with “spirits” from Lyre’s, a producer that makes top-notch alcohol-free expressions. This NA Manhattan kit comes with everything you need, including glassware.

Available across Canada from Lyre’s for $97.50.

A lot of producers talk up their sustainability, but Dairy Distillery was founded on a zero-waste project, and the base for its spirits is a dairy by-product that would otherwise be discarded. Everything VODKOW is pretty delicious but its eggnog is a revelation that could actually be mistaken for homemade.

Available at the LCBO in Ontario for $29.95 or direct from Dairy Distillery. If the nog runs out, check out the delicious Almonte Friendship Series Gift Pack.

Pretty much everyone loves Tawny Port, which is why it’s the perfect gift for that person you have no idea how to shop for. Better yet, wrap it up in a basket with some good chocolate for a lovely pairing experience.

Available in Manitoba at the Liquor Mart for $76.99 and in almost every other province (prices vary).

Juniper and gingerbread, together at last! This is the spirit your juniper-loving pal didn’t know they needed. Makes a world-class hot toddy, as well as delicious festive martinis.

Available in Nova Scotia at the NSLC for $29.99, as well as in Quebec and Ontario—from the LCBO or direct from the distillery.

Glenmorangie Taster Four-Pack

Know someone who loves a good whisky tasting? Get them the Glenmorangie Taster Pack, an easy way to try four expressions—classic Glenmorangie, Lasanta Sherry cask, Quinta Ruban Port cask and Nectar D’or Sauternes cask. Spoiler alert: They’re all good.

Available in Alberta at private retailers, such as Willow Park for $59.40, as well as in the LCBO, ANBL and SAQ.

High-quality non-alcoholic wine has finally arrived! This gift pack, which includes glassware, a stopper and a bubbly and still wine option each, is a great way to introduce a friend to some of the better non-alcoholic vino expressions.

Available across Canada for $52.95 (plus shipping) directly from Clearsips.

The gorgeous little silver flask that’s part of this gift set will be the hit of the day, but it’s worth pointing out that Writers Tears makes some of the best Irish whiskey we’ve ever tasted. Get it for that die-hard whimsical romantic in your life.

Available in Ontario at the LCBO for $54.95

Innis and Gunn 2022 Gift Pack

Four great Scottish ales aged in unique casks and two tasting glasses. Sometimes simple is best.

Available in New Brunswick at the ANBL for $19.98, as well as in Newfoundland and Ontario (prices vary).