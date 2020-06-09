A 10-Minute Yoga Routine For People Who Type Too Much

If you do a lot of keyboard work, your wrists may need strengthening. Here is yoga practitioner Catalina Moraga's approach.

Weight bearing on the hands is a key feature of many yoga postures and sequences. Learn how to mobilize the wrists, and explore ways to stabilize the shoulders, elbows and wrists for weight bearing on the hands without any discomfort. This is also a great sequence to help relieve strain in the hands, particularly from too much texting, keyboard and mouse work.

Catalina Moraga is co-director of Spirit Loft Movement & Yoga Centre in Toronto, where she teaches yoga, movement and mindfulness practices. Yoga mat provided by Always x Always.