A 15-Minute Workout You Can Do Anywhere

When you’re travelling, it can be hard to maintain a regular fitness routine — especially if you’re cooped up in your childhood home over the holidays. For 29-year-old Olympic mountain biker Emily Batty, who is constantly on the road for work, staying in shape means finding a workout that can be done literally anywhere.

When the Canadian finds herself somewhere that doesn’t have a gym — or the equipment she’s used to training with — she turns to a simple-yet-effective routine that requires zero equipment aside from a pair of gliding discs. Batty does her circuit three times, and it only takes about 15 minutes to complete. Prior to hitting the floor, Batty (who is sponsored by Red Bull) drinks a caffeinated bevvy for a pre-workout boost — and some science may back her up on that.

Chatelaine’s sister magazine FLARE worked out with Batty at the Thompson Hotel when she touched down in Toronto, and we can vouch that this fast routine will make you feel energized and even stronger. So it’s official: you no longer have an excuse *not* to work out (sorry!).