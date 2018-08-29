16 Insanely Intricate Pie Crusts That are (Almost) Too Pretty to Eat

Late summer’s bounty of amazing produce — including picture-perfect peaches, vibrant blueberries, raspberries, juicy plums and nectarines — creates the perfect storm for pie-making.
But just like summer, time is ticking away on this scrumptious selection, so now is the time to get baking.
With a smooth and easy-to-work-with dough on hand, the possibilities are nearly endless; braided pastry edges, lattice-woven pie crust, and prettily crimped edges are just the beginning. To get your creative juices flowing we’ve created a collection of our favourite “gasp”- worthy pie lattices.
Pastry Petals
Weaves and Leaves
Stone Fruit Stunner
Fancy Florals
Woven Wonder
Tangled Tart
Summer-y Slab Pie
Peachy Keen
Cutie-Pie Cut Outs
Romantic Roses
Dreamy Daisy Chains
Braided Beauty
Buttery and Bow-tiful
Delicate Details
Pie in Bloom
(Photo, @jojoromancer/Instagram)
Magnificent Mini Pies
