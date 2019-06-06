What’s A Canadian Pizza? Here Are 8 Regional Originals You Need To Try

Halifax donair pizza

It’s no secret that Halifax is all about donair, which was invented in the east coast city when a Greek restaurateur named Peter Gamoulako swapped the lamb in gyros for beef and added a “donair sauce” (a sweet and savoury sauce made with evaporated milk, vinegar, sugar, and garlic). As the dish became synonymous with the city, chefs got creative. You can now pick up donair pizza made with the special donair sauce instead of classic pizza sauce, and topped with mozzarella and donair meat, or even feast on garlic fingers dipped in donair sauce. Locals recommend Revana Pizza for donair pizza—and you can pick up garlic fingers at most places, including King of Donair (Gamoulako’s original spot, which also has a notable donair pizza).