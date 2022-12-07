Our 5 Favourite Picks From PC’s 2022 Holiday Foods Collection

President’s Choice’s annual festive collection of prepared foods is back in store to simmer, stir, or bake up for the holidays. The Chatelaine team ate their way through many of the collection’s entirely new offerings, and picked our favourite five.

PC Bavarian Style Soft Pretzels

These pretzels were far and away the biggest hit among the Chatelaine team. They’re unsalted, making them a perfect canvas for sweet and savoury dips, and still retain a plush interior and gently crisp crust despite being pre-baked. The only downside? It’s sold in a bag of four; you’ll likely be getting a couple of them. $5.99

PC Onion and Bacon Focaccia

This flatbread is baked directly on the oven rack and ready in just under 15 minutes. It came out crisp, cheesy, and pleasantly salty—not unlike like white pizza. We sliced it into finger-style appetizers and editors kept coming back to the kitchen for another bite. $4.99

PC Tourtiere

There is no pre-made version of this dish that will compare to a home recipe if you have one you love, but PC’s bake-ready offering is a tasty substitute for a weeknight slice. We found the pastry needed a brush of butter and a foil cover in the last 20 minutes of baking to keep it from getting too toasty. $13.99

PC Cranberry Vanilla with White Fudge Crackle Ice Cream

Candy Cane Chocolate Fudge Crackle Ice Cream will always be a classic—and has been a Chatelaine favourite for years—but at almost 30 years running it’s also a great time for something new. This cranberry-white chocolate offering may not have the same nostalgic peppermint punch you get with PC’s original-recipe holiday ice cream, but the classic combo of cranberry and white chocolate is undeniably festive, and an ideal baked-pie accompaniment. $6.99

PC Peppermint Candy Dark Chocolate Hot Cocoa

A lot of big-box brands of powdered hot cocoa mix need an extra scoop of chocolate to get the rich texture of homemade; this mix does not. It gets at all the notes of dark chocolate and candy cane you’d expect from a stovetop recipe. For an extra indulgent treat, we recommend making it with evaporated milk and serving it in espresso cups, drinking-chocolate style. $4.99