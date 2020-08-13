9 Ways To Use Up Overripe Fruit

Is your fruit a day or two past its prime? Here's how to rescue it!

Peaches have a soft spot? Plums a little mushy? Before you toss them in the compost bin, consider some of these great ways to make use of your overripe fruit. Carve out any truly inedible parts, then use the remainder to whip up something yummy. After all, as fruit ripens the sugar levels increase—so take advantage of this wonderful sweetness!

Scroll down for all the tips.

Gallery 7 ways to use overripe fruit Warm water bath When it comes to berries, we swear by this method of saving overripe berries — strawberries in particular: To slow down the ripening and kill mold spores, dunk berries in warm water (125F) for 30 seconds. Drain and spread out to dry in a single layer on paper towel. Refrigerate, and your berries will live another day!

Originally published August 2014. Updated August 2020.