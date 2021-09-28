Kitchen Tips

Get To Know Your Spices

Before they landed in your pantry, your favourite spices were harvested from all over the world and changed hands many times. To honour this journey, we broke down some of the origin stories and common uses for the major spices used in our dishes.

Amy Chyan Updated

Cayenne

Originating in Central and South America, cayenne pepper powder adds a fiery kick to any dish. Used in a variety of recipes, from chili to blackened chicken, cayenne is packed with vitamins and minerals, and has cancer fighting properties.

How to store your dry spices

Spices don’t expire, but their flavours deteriorate over time. Store small quantities in airtight containers away from heat, moisture and sunlight. Check freshness every few months by taking a sniff—if it’s no longer fragrant, discard it.

