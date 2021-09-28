Get To Know Your Spices

Cayenne
Originating in Central and South America, cayenne pepper powder adds a fiery kick to any dish. Used in a variety of recipes, from chili to blackened chicken, cayenne is packed with vitamins and minerals, and has cancer fighting properties.
How to store your dry spices
Spices don’t expire, but their flavours deteriorate over time. Store small quantities in airtight containers away from heat, moisture and sunlight. Check freshness every few months by taking a sniff—if it’s no longer fragrant, discard it.