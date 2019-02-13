How To Cook A Perfect Steak Indoors

I’ll be the first to sport a parka and boots and face the elements on a cold winter night if it means a juicy steak for dinner. However, there are times when you just want steak without having to bundle up.

The classic method of pan-cooking a steak involves searing it for about two minutes per side in a hot pan, then sliding that pan into a hot oven to continue cooking. This method works reasonably well, but when dealing with thicker cuts they tend to cook unevenly; dry on the outer edges and undercooked in the centre. In order to correct this, it’s time for a little rethink.

The method below begins in the oven and finishes in the pan. Slow-roasting the steak first allows heat to evenly penetrate the meat, giving the interior a chance to begin cooking without overcooking the outside. It’s crucial that the meat is roasted on a rack, allowing all the surfaces to be exposed to air. This helps to dry the surface in preparation for pan-searing, which will result in an unbelievably delicious crust on the steak. Give it a try, you’ll love it. And who knows — maybe next summer you won’t even bother dragging the barbecue back out again.

Perfect Oven-Cooked Steak

Prep: 10 min

Total time: 35 min

Ingredients

2 10-12 oz strip loin steaks, 11/2-inches thick

2 tbsp olive oil

1/2 tsp kosher salt

freshly ground pepper

Instructions

oven to 250F. Place steaks on a rack over a baking sheet. Rub with 1 tbsp oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast steaks in the centre of the oven for about 20 minutes for medium-rare. Remove from oven. HEAT oil in a medium skillet over high heat. Add steaks and sear until deep brown and crisp, about 3 minutes a side. Hold the steak on their sides and cook the edges for 1 min per side. Remove to rack and let rest for 10 min. Slice and enjoy.

This brings up the issue of properly browning or searing meat. The purpose of browning meat is to create flavour. Whether you’re browning steak or ground beef, you’re building flavour with that caramelization. Here are a few essentials when it comes to properly browning meat:

Preheat the pan : If you don’t hear a “tsssss” when you add your meat to the pan, it isn’t hot enough. Remove the meat and wait until your pan is hotter. Avoid cold meat in a hot pan: We aren’t always comfortable bringing meat to room temperature, but at the very least take your meat out of the fridge 15 minutes before you intend to cook it. If the centre of your meat is cold, it will be undercooked when the exterior is cooked.



Pat your meat dry: Oil and water don’t like each other. When meat is wet and enters a hot oiled pan, a layer of water between the pan and the meat prevents it from colouring. Pat your meat as dry as you can get it before seasoning it and adding it to the pan.

Oil and water don’t like each other. When meat is wet and enters a hot oiled pan, a layer of water between the pan and the meat prevents it from colouring. Pat your meat as dry as you can get it before seasoning it and adding it to the pan. Season, season, season: Salt serves two functions when it comes to browning meat. First, salt brings out the flavour in the meat. Second, the salt helps caramelize the meat, forming that crispy crust you’re looking for. Pat your meat as dry as you can, then rub it with oil to form a seal. Season well with salt and pepper, then add to pan.

Salt serves two functions when it comes to browning meat. First, salt brings out the flavour in the meat. Second, the salt helps caramelize the meat, forming that crispy crust you’re looking for. Pat your meat as dry as you can, then rub it with oil to form a seal. Season well with salt and pepper, then add to pan. Use high heat: We are often too intimidated to use the high setting on our stovetop for anything other than boiling water. This is that time. You need a HOT pan to properly sear meat. The hotter the pan, the more the caramelization and colour. A pan that isn’t hot enough will take too long to form a crust and will begin cooking the inner layer of the meat at an improper temperature. This is what I like to refer to a “rubber chicken’ syndrome.

Chatelaine’s favourite steak recipes:

1. Classic steak with spicy thai sauce Not all upgrades need to take you far outside of the box. Sometimes a good-quality steak and a light drizzle of green sauce works, too. Get the recipe. 2. Flank steak with snow pea and radish salad On hot summer nights, lighten up dinner with a grilled steak salad. The crisp, fresh vegetables are refreshing and flavourful, while the juicy steak packs in some filling protein. Get the recipe. 3. Anju’s marinated-rib-eye steak Planning ahead? Get your steaks ready the night before with this rich, aromatic marinade, and when you’re ready to make dinner, throw them on the grill while you prepare a side of fresh summer vegetables. Get the recipe. 4. Grilled steak tacos Tacos are great for easy entertaining — everyone loves them. Top these with pico de gallo, avocado and a squeeze of lime to finish. Get the recipe. 5. Flank steak with fresh salsa and avocado Sauce up that steak with something other than BBQ sauce tonight. Try this fresh salsa for a simple, colourful finish. Get the recipe. 6. Grilled flatiron steak with piquillo-pepper confit Add simple twists and fun ingredients to freshen up dinner. Roasted piquillo peppers add colour and flavour to your steak, while a healthy kale salad rounds out the plate. Get the recipe. 7. Grilled steak with spicy cilantro sauce Ready in 25 minutes! Serve with a side of cauliflower ‘rice’ and an easygoing red wine. Get the recipe. 8. Lemony seared T-bone with red pepper and kale sauté Seared and juicy, this T-bone is rubbed with a citrus and rosemary-based seasoning for a simple, zesty and aromatic finish. Serve with a kale and red pepper saute. Get the recipe. 9. Chili-espresso strip loin steaks Give your steaks a rich and spicy update with chili and espresso rub. Get the recipe. 10. Flank steak with tomatoes and basil An easy way to update steak is by finishing it with fresh, flavourful ingredients. Here we’ve added tomatoes, basil and barbecued garlic. Get the recipe. 11. Steak with fresh corn polenta Steak, two ways! Tonight, grilled up a bunch of lightly seasoned flank steak to serve over fresh and creamy corn, then use the extra for a crisp salad tomorrow. Get the recipe. 12. Summer steak salad A crisp and refreshing summer salad that (thanks to yesterday’s leftover steak) only takes 15 minutes to make! Get the recipe.

Originally published January 2015. Updated February 2019.