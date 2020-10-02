The Best Ways To Make Coffee, According To Our Editors

A nice cup of coffee is the one of life’s small comforts right now. (And, luckily for us, there are tons of great Canadian coffee roasters offering delivery across the country.) But once you get your beans, there are so many brewing options. For those of us new to the game—or looking to expand our consumption habits—it can be confusing. We asked our editors what their favourite methods are for making coffee.

Gallery Editor’s Picks How To Make Coffee (Photo: AeroPress) AeroPress "The AeroPress reminds me of the hard-boiled egg peeler that Bridget's mum demonstrates in Bridget Jones' Diary: it requires a strong arm, and—at least in my experience—there's a sizeable margin of error. But it makes a superb shot of espresso that can be topped up with boiling water for an Americano-style coffee, and after a few uses, the process becomes second nature. One caveat: the AeroPress only makes a single shot of espresso at a time." $40, AeroPress — Maureen Halushak, editor-in-chief