10 Essential Canadian Chip Trucks For The Summer

Curbside chip stops have been an essential part of Canadian summers since the 1940s. Check out 10 detour-worthy options across the country.

Izzy Docto Updated

Thinking about making stops along the way on your next summer road trip across Canada? Try these tried-and-true chip stops for some seriously satiating fries.

Illustration, Chantal Bennett and Joel Kimmel of Every Chip Stand

Shameless Buns, Vancouver

Owners Matt and Corvette top crispy fries with Filipino classics, like chicken adobo and sinigang seasoning.

 

Illustration, Chantal Bennett and Joel Kimmel of Every Chip Stand

La Poutine, Edmonton

This truck has driven off into the sunset, but La Poutine’s Garneau shop continues to serve up highly inventive takes on its namesake.

 

Illustration, Chantal Bennett and Joel Kimmel of Every Chip Stand

Mr. Spudds Poutinerie, Regina

Satisfy your poutine craving with Mr. Spudds’ creative riffs, like caramelized pineapple bacon and dry rib.

 

Illustration, Chantal Bennett and Joel Kimmel of Every Chip Stand

Goldies Fries, Winnipeg

An order of Goldies’ poutine paired with a side of homemade perogies sounds like pure bliss.

 

Illustration, Chantal Bennett and Joel Kimmel of Every Chip Stand

Jeannie’s Fries, Chaffey’s Lock, Ont.

Housed in an old Canada Post truck, Jeannie’s Fries delivers fries and poutine worth writing home about.

 

Illustration, Chantal Bennett and Joel Kimmel of Every Chip Stand

La Pataterie Chez Bob, Gatineau, Que.

This chip shack caters to fry lovers from Gatineau and Ottawa, plating up classic Quebec-style poutine.

 

Illustration, Chantal Bennett and Joel Kimmel of Every Chip Stand

Serious Smoke Food Truck, Saint John, N.B.

This old fire engine turned mobile smoker makes its decadent gravy from smoked pork and beef drippings.

 

Illustration, Chantal Bennett and Joel Kimmel of Every Chip Stand

Bud the Spud, Halifax

Original owner Bud True named the truck, which started slinging fries in 1977, after a Stompin’ Tom Connors song.

 

Illustration, Chantal Bennett and Joel Kimmel of Every Chip Stand

Johnny & Mae’s, St. John’s, N.L.

This truck serves OTT takes on loaded fries and burgers. Dorito-pimento cheeseburger, anyone?

 

Illustration, Chantal Bennett and Joel Kimmel of Every Chip Stand

Ken’s Island Fries, Charlottetown

The pizza fries at this P.E.I. institution are topped with marinara, pepperoni and three types of cheese.

