8 Canadian Craft Beers That Give Back To Drink This Summer

Vancouver Island – Pod Pack

“Pod Pack” is a collaboration between four local Vancouver Island breweries in support of the Pacific Salmon Foundation, a charity that aims to protect, conserve and restore wild Pacific salmon populations in B.C.—a vital food source for the local southern resident orcas, a killer whale population that is critically endangered and declining primarily due to lack of Chinook salmon abundance–which make up more than 80% of their diet. Partial proceeds of every Pod Pack sold will be donated to PSF. Available locally on Vancouver Island and online, as well as across B.C., Alberta, and Saskatchewan at private and select government stores this summer.