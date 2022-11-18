13 Cookbooks To Gift Every Type Of Foodie This Year

Don’t know what to get your foodie friends for the holidays? We’ve rounded up 13 of our favourite cookbooks of the year for every kind of chef (or non-chef)

From a sizzling masala fish fry to s’mores chocolate bark, Chatelaine’s favourite cookbooks of the year have every type of home cook covered for breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert.

For those craving an expansive look at foods from the African diaspora

My America: Recipes from a Young Black Chef by Kwame Onwuachi with Joshua David Stein

Award-winning chef Kwame Onwuachi and co-author Joshua David Stein share a tribute to foods from the African diaspora in Onwuachi’s first cookbook, spanning from West Africa (Nigerian jollof) to Louisiana (jambalaya).

For busy people who need dinner, fast

I Dream of Dinner (So You Don’t Have To): Low-Effort, High-Reward Recipes by Ali Slagle

This handbook from New York Times recipe contributor Ali Slagle is for anyone who wants to cook more often, but struggles with ideas for easy and inventive weeknight meals. It includes a number of plant-based recipes, like chickpea cabbage tabbouleh and squash-and-sage lasagna.

For the home cook who wants a taste of the Caribbean

West Winds: Recipes, History and Tales from Jamaica by Riaz Phillips

Riaz Phillips tells stories about the Caribbean alongside his diverse collection of recipes—with a focus on Jamaican dishes—that include langoustine soup, and oxtail and butter beans.

For the foodie who wants a peek inside traditional Indian home kitchens

Ammu: Indian Home Cooking to Nourish Your Soul by Asma Khan

Restaurateur, author and star of Netflix’s Chef’s Table Asma Khan links food, love and home in this collection that celebrates her Indian heritage and honours her ammu (mother) with recipes like khamiri roti and masala fish fry.

For tentative cooks who need a little hand-holding

Don’t Worry, Just Cook: Delicious, Timeless Recipes for Comfort and Connection by Bonnie Stern and Anna Rupert

Bonnie Stern, one of Canada’s most well-known food writers and cookbook authors, is joined by her daughter, Anna Rupert, for this collection of easy recipes that covers everything from breakfast to dessert, like sheet-pan chicken with olives and lemon and s’mores chocolate bark.

For those cooks who love a good story as much as they love good food

First Generation: Recipes from My Taiwanese-American Home by Frankie Gaw

A first-generation Taiwanese American who grew up in the U.S. Midwest, Frankie Gaw speaks to living with his feet in two worlds through this unique collection of stories and recipes, like lap cheong corn dogs and Cincinnati chili with hand-pulled noodles.

For fans of Mexican food who want to think beyond burritos

Mi Cocina: Recipes and Rapture from My Kitchen in Mexico by Rick Martínez

Mi Cocina is Rick Martínez’s love letter to the multi-faceted cuisine of Mexico, featuring more than 100 recipes inspired by his travels through the country’s 32 states, like sweet corn tamales from Sinaloa and albóndigas in chipotle sauce from Oaxaca.

For meat lovers who want to up their salad game

Salad Freak: Recipes to Feed a Healthy Obsession by Jess Damuck

Martha Stewart’s former staffer Jess Damuck ensures salads will never be boring again, with colourful recipes like citrus breakfast salad, BLT potato salad and Caesar salad pizza salad (yes, you read that right).

For the snacky chef

Snacks for Dinner: Small Bites, Full Plates, Can’t Lose by Lukas Volger

Whether you have a lack of time or patience to cook a full dinner—or just a love of grazing—Snacks for Dinner serves up recipes for dips, spreads, salads, breads and other small plates.

For people who always have a fridge full of leftover herbs

Tender Herbs by Amy Rosen

Tender stemmed herbs take centre stage in more than 35 recipes spanning drinks, appetizers, mains and desserts—including dishes such as dill rosti and strawberry basil shortcake.

For plant-based cooks searching for more flavour

The Vegan Chinese Kitchen: Recipes and Modern Stories from a Thousand-Year-Old Tradition by Hannah Che

In The Vegan Chinese Kitchen, Hannah Che puts a centuries-old plant-based spin on classic Chinese dishes, making ingredients like pea shoots. tofu and mushrooms the stars of her umami-packed recipes.

For somebody with a sweet tooth and a tight schedule

What’s for Dessert: Simple Recipes for Dessert People by Claire Saffitz

In this follow-up to her popular Dessert Person, Claire Saffitz offers streamlined recipes for impressive treats, from caramel peanut popcorn bars to chestnut brownies.