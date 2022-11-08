The Very Best Olive Oils For Cooking, Dipping And Drizzling

Our tester dipped her way through more than 40 bottles to find these liquid gold picks.

Produced by Aimee Nishitoba; photgraphy by Christie Vuong; prop styling by Tricia Hall.

Soaked in fresh bread, poured over warm vegetables, even drizzled over potato chips and ice cream: olive oil can be a transformative ingredient for more than just straight-up cooking. Our tester dipped her way through more than 40 bottles before landing on these 10 best-of-the-best picks.

1. Best for Bread

Oro del Desierto Organic

A blend of fruity Arbequina, grassy Hojiblanca and bitter Picual olives makes for a balanced, elegant oil. $40 for 500 mL, spanishpig.ca.

2. Best for Gifting

Deortegas Organic Hojiblanca EVOO

This fresh, vibrant and slightly sweet Spanish number has complex flavours of green banana skin, kale and watercress. $44 for 500 mL, spanishpig.ca.

3. Best for Cooking

De Carlo il Classico

Laced with notes of artichokes, mild pepper heat and sweet almond, this southern Italian blend has an easygoing, balanced flavour and is ideal for all types of low- to medium-heat cooking. $30 for 750 mL, eataly.ca.

4. Best Splurge

Domenica Fiore Novello di Notte Special Night Harvest 2021

This small-batch oil delivers big arugula and matcha flavours and finishes with a nutty hint of popcorn and spice. $75 for 500 mL, domenicafiore.com.

5. Best Flavour

Llum del Mediterrani Extra Virgin Olive Oil Coupage

This bright, lemony-yellow oil is a deft balance of sweet, spicy and bitter notes. It’s fantastic drizzled on potato chips. $59 for 500 mL, spanishpig.ca.

6. Most Robust

Nobleza del Sur Day

Cold extracted mere hours after the olives are picked, this Andalusian oil is full-bodied and balanced, with banana skin, apple peel and almond notes and a pleasing bitter finish. Holds up well against strong flavours. $28 for 500 mL, theolivarcorp.com.

7. Best for Salad Dressings

Acropolis Bio Harvest

Harvested, pressed and bottled on a family estate, this Greek oil’s delicate taste and herbaceous aroma won’t compete with a salad’s fresh flavours. $25 for 500 mL, pusateris.com.

8. Best for Special Occasions

Farga Millennial

Hand-picked Farga olives from 1,000-year-old trees are pressed in semi-darkness, resulting in a glimmering finishing oil with notes of green walnut, green tomato and creamsicle. $99 for 250 mL, spanishpig.ca.

9. Best for Baking

Mandranova Giarraffa

Bright with basil and lettuce flavours, this monocultivar oil is creamy with a peppery bite and slightly bitter aftertaste. Fantastic in cakes. $18 for 250 mL, eataly.ca.

10. Best Supermarket Find

Terra Delyssa

Hitting the winning trifecta of affordability, availability and well-balanced flavour (think artichoke and herbs with a slight pepper finish), this Tunisian offering is a good medium-intensity, everyday blend. $11 for 1 L, walmart.ca.