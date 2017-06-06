Advertisement
Pippa Middleton’s best honeymoon outfits — and how to get the look for less

Our lower-cost dupes for the not-quite-royal honeymoon’s cutest looks.

Pippa Middleton and her new husband, James Matthews, are having quite the honeymoon — a stop in French Polynesia, a layover in L.A., and a reported $18,000-per-night stay in an exclusive Sydney penthouse. And, naturally, Middleton has the outfits to match. Here, a rundown of Pippa’s honeymoon style — and where you can find the looks for less.

Pippa and James arrive at Darwin International Airport (Photo: Glenn Campbell/Newspix/REX/Shutterstock)

Photo, Glenn Campbell/Newspix/REX/Shutterstock.

Middleton touched down in Darwin in a comfortable-yet-chic travel ensemble: an Orla Kiely blouse ($364), Castaner espadrilles ($130) and a Sensi bag ($150).

Our lower-cost dupes:

 

Outfit-2

Blouse: Lace blouse, $60, H&M

Jeans: Mid-rise easy ankle jeggings, $70, The Gap

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews enjoying a stroll while on their honeymoon (Photo: John Grainger/Newspix/REX/Shutterstock)

Photo, John Grainger/Newspix/REX/Shutterstock.

Middleton and Matthews on a stroll in Sydney. Middleton looked relaxed in a Kate Spade dress ($1,073) and Aspinal bag ($1,001).

Our lower-cost dupes:

Outfit-1

Dress: Ponte stripe fiorella dress, $336, Kate Spade

Jacket: Halogen bell-sleeved jacket, $140, Nordstrom

Sunglasses: MASTER.S tortoiseshell sunglasses, $54, Polette

Purse: Quilted crossbody bag, $70, Nordstrom

Shoes: Wedge espadrilles in Black, $40, Joe Fresh

A post shared by BIONDI LONDON (@biondilondon) on

Biondi London shared a photo of Middleton in one of their swimsuits while paddle-boarding in Teti’aroa.

Our lower cost dupe:

Pippa Middleton bikini dupe

Bikini: Spaghetti strap tie-dyed bikini, $16, Rose Wholesale


