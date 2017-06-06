Pippa Middleton’s best honeymoon outfits — and how to get the look for less

Pippa Middleton and her new husband, James Matthews, are having quite the honeymoon — a stop in French Polynesia, a layover in L.A., and a reported $18,000-per-night stay in an exclusive Sydney penthouse. And, naturally, Middleton has the outfits to match. Here, a rundown of Pippa’s honeymoon style — and where you can find the looks for less.
Middleton touched down in Darwin in a comfortable-yet-chic travel ensemble: an Orla Kiely blouse ($364), Castaner espadrilles ($130) and a Sensi bag ($150).
Our lower-cost dupes:
Blouse: Lace blouse, $60, H&M
Jeans: Mid-rise easy ankle jeggings, $70, The Gap
Middleton and Matthews on a stroll in Sydney. Middleton looked relaxed in a Kate Spade dress ($1,073) and Aspinal bag ($1,001).
Our lower-cost dupes:
Dress: Ponte stripe fiorella dress, $336, Kate Spade
Jacket: Halogen bell-sleeved jacket, $140, Nordstrom
Sunglasses: MASTER.S tortoiseshell sunglasses, $54, Polette
Purse: Quilted crossbody bag, $70, Nordstrom
Shoes: Wedge espadrilles in Black, $40, Joe Fresh
Biondi London shared a photo of Middleton in one of their swimsuits while paddle-boarding in Teti’aroa.
Our lower cost dupe:
Bikini: Spaghetti strap tie-dyed bikini, $16, Rose Wholesale
