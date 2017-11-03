Meghan Markle knows a thing or two about surviving a Canadian winter (after all, she’s lived in Toronto since 2011) — which is why she means business when it comes to her cold-weather footwear.

The actress has been spotted several times wearing the Sienna boots by Canadian brand Kamik. These sturdy boots feature a waterproof sole and insulated upper to keep you warm and dry in the snow. Plus, they’re a surprisingly reasonable $160.

Here, we’ve rounded up Meghan-Markle-inspired boots for $160 or less so you can get the look — and stay warm this winter.