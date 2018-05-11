Fashion

The 10 Easy Styling Tips Meghan Markle Swears By

You probably already have some of her staples in your closet.

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Visit Edinburgh

Photo, Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images.

Meghan Markle sticks to a pretty strict formula when it comes to dressing for special occasions — and the best part is that it’s not too complicated.

Below, we’ve rounded up the top Meghan Markle style tips that you can start incorporating into your everyday looks now, from cinching your little black dress at the waist with a belt to swapping your evening clutch for a modern top-handle bag.

<b>Leave the pashmina at home, a black blazer is the perfect way to top off a dress</b>
