The 10 Easy Styling Tips Meghan Markle Swears By

1. Leave the pashmina at home, a black blazer is the perfect way to top off a dress

Whether it’s for a wedding or for work, a sleek blazer is a great option to wear over a dress if you need another layer. If you don’t want it to look too too 9-to-5, take a cue from Meghan Markle and casually drape it over your shoulders for a more laid-back look.

2. Dress up a LBD by cinching it at the waist with a belt

Give your little black dress new life by adding a skinny belt—either in black or in a contrasting colour or print (like cheetah!)—around the waist. Not only is this detail flattering, it instantly adds a touch of royal-level class.

3. Contrast formalwear with a perfectly imperfect messy bun

It’s no secret that Meghan Markle is the master of the messy bun. Her signature updo, a bun at the nape of her neck with loose pieces framing her face, is a laid-back hairstyle that pairs perfectly with a more-sophisticated outfit.

4. Don’t be afraid of hats — especially if they’re chic and understated

It wouldn’t be a royal affair without a plethora of hats! Markle opts for understated versions of the accessory, like a beret or pillbox hat, and often matches them to the colour of her dress or coat.

5. Wear a wrap coat with everything

Whether it’s with jeans or a shift dress, a mid-length wrap topper, complete with a wide collar, always looks polished. In cooler temperatures, layer it over a lightweight down puffer jacket for extra warmth.

6. Swap your clutch for a top-handle bag for occasion dressing

A modern, top-handle bag is Markle’s purse of choice for special outings. Look for a style with a removable crossbody strap, similar to the one she wore to the Christmas service in 2017, to get more wear out of it.

7. Ripped jeans are okay when paired with polished separates

Forget what your mother said about ripped jeans looking sloppy, Markle makes jeans with holes in the knees and a frayed hem look classy when paired with simple ballet flats and a crisp white button-down.

8. An oversized, minimal tote is a great carryall

For work, running errands and weekend outings, you might need more room to carry all your stuff. Sure, backpacks are great, but a sleek tote bag, like the one Markle wore to the Invictus Games, looks more refined.

9. When it doubt, wear an understated lipstick

Markle keeps her makeup look relatively neutral, and a pale pink lip is her go-to. We suggest Charlotte Tilbury’s Very Victoria, a matte shade that’s flattering on all skin tones.

10. Pointed toe pumps are a go-with-anything wardrobe staple