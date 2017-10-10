Advertisement
The Athletic Pants Trend Is Easier To Wear To Work Than You Think

From tear-away track pants to side-striped styles, the athletic pants trend is all the rage this season. Here are 10 styles that you can wear to work.

athletic pants trendSince most workdays can feel like a marathon, it’s little wonder that sporty details have made their way into our wardrobes. If you’re looking to add a dash of athlesiure to your everyday look, an easy (and stylish) option is the modern take on track pants. Look for styles with side stripes, which anchor loose fitting pants, and pair them with a boxy top or a fine knit under a jacket.

Here are 10 styles that you can wear to work with a pair of heels or rock on the weekends with your favourite flats.

Uniqlo

Women Ponte Jogger Pants, $40, uniqlo.com

Style Director Vanessa Taylor shows you how to wear sneaks with tights:

 

