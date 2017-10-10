The Athletic Pants Trend Is Easier To Wear To Work Than You Think

Since most workdays can feel like a marathon, it’s little wonder that sporty details have made their way into our wardrobes. If you’re looking to add a dash of athlesiure to your everyday look, an easy (and stylish) option is the modern take on track pants. Look for styles with side stripes, which anchor loose fitting pants, and pair them with a boxy top or a fine knit under a jacket.

Here are 10 styles that you can wear to work with a pair of heels or rock on the weekends with your favourite flats.

Uniqlo Women Ponte Jogger Pants, $40, uniqlo.com

2. AFRM Aspen Track Pants, $76, nordstrom.com

3. Ann Taylor Tux-Stripe Track Pants, $117, anntaylor.com

4. Aritzia Conan Pants, $145, aritzia.com

5. ASOS Curve Track Pant with Color Block Panels Co-ord, $62, asos.com

6. Forever 21 Satin Contrast Stripe Pants, $31, forever21.com

7. Simons Icône Sporty-Trim Pant, $49, simons.ca

8. Violeta by Mango Pleated Flowy Trousers, $70, mango.com

9. Zara Jogging Trousers With Side Stripes, $50, zara.com

10. Gigi Hadid x Tommy Hilfiger Flare Track Pants, $172, tommy.com Next

