The Athletic Pants Trend Is Easier To Wear To Work Than You Think

Since most workdays can feel like a marathon, it’s little wonder that sporty details have made their way into our wardrobes. If you’re looking to add a dash of athlesiure to your everyday look, an easy (and stylish) option is the modern take on track pants. Look for styles with side stripes, which anchor loose fitting pants, and pair them with a boxy top or a fine knit under a jacket.
Here are 10 styles that you can wear to work with a pair of heels or rock on the weekends with your favourite flats.