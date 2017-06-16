Canadian swimwear brands to add to your wish list, stat (with suits starting at just $30)

Now that swim season is officially upon us (yay!) it’s time to stock up on suits. And some of our favourite swimwear brands are based right here in Canada.

We highlight the best Canadian swimwear companies killing it in the business right now, from Vancouver to Toronto to Montreal. There’s something for everyone — and at every price point. Here are 10 swimwear brands you’ll want to shop, now.

1 of 10 Previous Next Pin Email

June Swimwear Why We Love Them: This Montreal-based brand (founded by three women named Julie!) makes stylish swimsuits in great colours and prints that are affordable. What to Buy: This reversible one piece from their upcoming collab with artist Jason Cantoro, available at Simons on June 15 Price Range: $60-$120

More:

21 cute spring bags under $100

32 chic plus-size dresses to wear to a summer wedding

The best anti-aging skincare that won’t make you break out