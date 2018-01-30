Advertisement
The Looks on the Black Panther Purple Carpet Were Jaw-Droppingly Good

The stars wore bright colours and prints inspired by their characters in the Marvel film.

Just when you thought you couldn’t get more excited for the latest Marvel movie, the stars showed up at the Black Panther premiere in some seriously jaw-dropping looks. This has been one of the most exciting red carpets in a while (to be honest, the Grammys outfits were a bit of a snooze-fest), with bright colours and prints inspired by characters in the film.

Lupita Nyong’o slayed in a purple flowing Versace gown with gold embellishments, complete with a tall bun that sat on top of her head. Yara Shahidi went for natural hair and a simple yet sophisticated white Etro gown.

Scroll through the gallery below to see all of our favourite looks from Black Panther premiere.

<b>Janelle Monae</b>
