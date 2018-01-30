The Looks on the Black Panther Purple Carpet Were Jaw-Droppingly Good

Just when you thought you couldn’t get more excited for the latest Marvel movie, the stars showed up at the Black Panther premiere in some seriously jaw-dropping looks. This has been one of the most exciting red carpets in a while (to be honest, the Grammys outfits were a bit of a snooze-fest), with bright colours and prints inspired by characters in the film.

Lupita Nyong’o slayed in a purple flowing Versace gown with gold embellishments, complete with a tall bun that sat on top of her head. Yara Shahidi went for natural hair and a simple yet sophisticated white Etro gown.

Scroll through the gallery below to see all of our favourite looks from Black Panther premiere.