5 Foolproof Ways To Manage Thick, Unruly Hair (And 1 Surprising Styling Product Dupe)

Go for length

Hair that extends past your shoulders elongates your strands, weighs unruly hair down and won’t add extra width to your frame. “That applies to layers and fringe, as well — keep it long,” says Kristjan Hayden, creative director for Aveda Canada. “Avoid anything that’s too short so that hair doesn’t expand horizontally.”

Mind your moisture

Just as with curly hair, hydration is the secret to conquering frizz and fly-aways. To up your mane’s moisture levels, reach for a creamy hair mask that will reduce volume. (Aveda makes a lovely one with cupuaçu and shea butters.) Hayden recommends using one weekly all year round, but it’s essential in warmer weather. “If your hair is dry, the cuticle opens up to try to absorb the moisture in the air,” he explains. “That’s why hair frizzes in the summer, when humidity is at its highest.”