Anti-aging hair guide: 3 strategies for hair colour

When it comes to transforming your appearance, hair colour can have magical effects. But it can also be costly and time-consuming, especially if you have to cover greys every three to four weeks. The good news is there are plenty of professional and at-home options to keep your colour vibrant and extend the time between treatments.

Go lighter

“Generally speaking, it’s always more flattering to go a shade lighter than your natural shade as you get older,” says Harry Josh, John Frieda’s international creative consultant. “And highlights are great on everyone — you don’t need a whole head of them, just a few that frame the face to create dimension and texture.”

Front first

If you’re colouring at home, carefully follow the exact directions on the box (variations on timing can mess with your results). For full grey coverage, start in the front at the hairline, paying specific attention to the temples (where greys are often the most stubborn), and work your way back.

Read the small print

Choose a shampoo and conditioner specifically formulated for colour-treated hair, but also pay attention to your styling products. Mousses and leave-in creams that contain UV filters help protect against environmental factors that fade your colour — we’re looking at you, hot summer sun.

Styling trick

Wear it curly

If you have curly hair and your greys are cropping up, resist the urge to reach for your flat iron. Curls will keep the greys closer to the top of your head, instead of stretching them out.

Your kit

For full coverage This at-home kit offers up to eight weeks of grey coverage, thanks to a highly pigmented colour refresher used twice after the initial dye — once in the second week and again in the fourth. L'Oréal Superior Preference Infinia, $16.

