5 ways to raise your dishwashing game

1. Think 360.
It’s easy to cut corners when you’re in a rush, but scraping off excess food and rinsing dishes before placing them in the dishwasher will help ensure they come out sparkling clean. To speed things up without skimping, make sure to have the right tools on hand. LG’s Top Control Dishwasher with Quad Wash System reaches every surface of your dishes with four multi-motion spray arms, instead of the standard two, for a complete, 360-degree clean.
2. Divide and conquer.
From brushes and cloths to sponges and scrub pads, it seems there’s a different accessory for every type of dish. Rather than tackling each piece separately, take on a full load of dishes in one step with the help of LG’s Dual Zone Wash. Featuring different spray intensities on the top and bottom racks to accommodate your different washing needs, it will gently clean your delicate dishes up top while power-washing heavy-duty pots and pans below.
Since every sinkful of dishes is different, start by noting what needs to be cleaned before deciding on your loading strategy. A flexible racking sysyem will also help you make the best use of your dishwasher’s space. LG’s newly enhanced EasyRack™ shifts as needed, letting you create a customized arrangement for every wash. For added efficiency, load bigger pieces first, then fill the remaining spots with smaller dishes and utensils.
4. Sound off.
Bangs and clangs might fly in a professional kitchen, but at home, quiet appliances are key. The Top Control Dishwasher with LG DirectDrive™ Motor technology uses minimal moving parts for energy-efficient washing and a reduced sound level while it cleans. Given most utility companies charge more during peak hours in the middle of the day, a near-silent dishwasher allows you to set your cycle to overnight, during off-peak hours, without waking your household.
5. Stay connected.
While we’re still a few years away from fully automated kitchens and handy robo maids, you can upgrade your kitchen à la Jane Jetson today with smart tools that make tasks like dishwashing a virtual breeze. Take LG’s SmartThinQ® app and NFC Tag On technology, which will keep you ahead of the curve with downloadable wash cycles and personalized cleaning settings you can access with the click of a thumb.
With the LG Top Control Dishwasher, you can wash your dishes your way and get spotless results, guaranteed!
