5 ways to raise your dishwashing game

1. Think 360.

It’s easy to cut corners when you’re in a rush, but scraping off excess food and rinsing dishes before placing them in the dishwasher will help ensure they come out sparkling clean. To speed things up without skimping, make sure to have the right tools on hand. LG’s Top Control Dishwasher with Quad Wash System reaches every surface of your dishes with four multi-motion spray arms, instead of the standard two, for a complete, 360-degree clean.

2. Divide and conquer.

From brushes and cloths to sponges and scrub pads, it seems there’s a different accessory for every type of dish. Rather than tackling each piece separately, take on a full load of dishes in one step with the help of LG’s Dual Zone Wash. Featuring different spray intensities on the top and bottom racks to accommodate your different washing needs, it will gently clean your delicate dishes up top while power-washing heavy-duty pots and pans below.

