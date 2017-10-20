Recipe Collections

13 Ways To Use Oats (That Aren’t Oatmeal)

Give your breakfast bowl a break, and try them in a hearty risotto, healthy chocolate muffins or fresh, chewy cookies.

There’s nothing wrong with a hot bowl of oatmeal, but there are a lot more ways to use oats. They’re incredibly versatile: you can throw them into a granola (watch how it’s done below), use them in an apple crisp, homemade crackers, squares, breakfast muesli and more. Get more out of that bag of oats with the recipes in our gallery below:

Quick oats. (Photo, Sian Richards.)

Oats

Storage tips: Whole oats can last in a well-sealed container (kept in a cool, dark place) for up to a year. Oatmeal and rolled oats are best when used within 3 months.

Watch: How to make homemade granola
