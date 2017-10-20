13 Ways To Use Oats (That Aren’t Oatmeal)

There’s nothing wrong with a hot bowl of oatmeal, but there are a lot more ways to use oats. They’re incredibly versatile: you can throw them into a granola (watch how it’s done below), use them in an apple crisp, homemade crackers, squares, breakfast muesli and more. Get more out of that bag of oats with the recipes in our gallery below:

1 of 14 Previous Next Pin Email

Quick oats. (Photo, Sian Richards.) Oats They’re not just for a hearty breakfast bowl. From granola bars, to risotto and even healthy muffins, there are plenty of ways to use this grain.

Storage tips: Whole oats can last in a well-sealed container (kept in a cool, dark place) for up to a year. Oatmeal and rolled oats are best when used within 3 months.

Watch: How to make homemade granola