30 crowd-pleasing Super Bowl Sunday snack recipes

From fully-dressed nachos to spicy jalapeño poppers and onion rings, these recipes are perfect for the big game.

0

1 of 30

Previous
Next
Photo, Erik Putz.

Nachos with beans and chorizo

A party classic that we loaded with protein-packed beans to keep guests energized as they wait out the halftime show. Get the recipe.

Previous
Next

Related:
Canadian recipes for Hockey Day in Canada
10 game-time snacks for hockey night at home
50+ ways to skip takeout tonight

Leave a comment

Sign in to comment.

Resources