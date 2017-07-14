Recipe Collections

6 camping recipes for a feast around the firepit

The s’mores dip will change your summer.

by

1 of 6

Previous
Next
Photo, Erik Putz.

Bake-ahead French toast loaf

Start your morning of outdoor activity off right with a hearty breakfast. To prep this camp meal, cook the loaf, double wrap with foil and store in a resealable bag. Refrigerate until you're packing the camp cooler. Get the recipe.

Previous
Next

More:
Kitchen hacks: 10 double-duty gadgets you already own
22 of our favourite summer pies and tarts
3-ingredient chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream

Resources