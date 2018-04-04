Recipe Collections

20 Chicken Recipes You’ll Want To Make All Spring, Including A Quick And Easy Sheet Pan Dinner

Change over the menu to suit the season, with bright salads, spicy kebabs and easy wraps.

As the weather warms up, we’re adding more spring meals to the menu every chance we get — from bright salads to perfectly grilled chicken and easy one-pan meals that make the most of the ingredients starting to roll onto shelves. (Asparagus has already started arriving, so it will be rhubarb season before you know it.) Find fresh inspiration for the season among the spring chicken recipes below.

Pad Thai chicken drumsticks and bean sprout slaw
Watch: How to make Curtis Stone’s piri piri chicken
