20 Chicken Recipes You’ll Want To Make All Spring, Including A Quick And Easy Sheet Pan Dinner

1. Pad Thai chicken drumsticks and bean sprout slaw

These saucy drumsticks sprinkled with chilies and peanuts add a little touch of spice, nuttiness and fragrance to every plate. Get this Pad Thai chicken drumsticks recipe.

2. Spiced tahini chicken with cucumber salad

Our spiced tahini chicken with cucumber salad is a gluten-free meal that takes just 25 minutes to make. Get this tahini chicken recipe.

3. Quick chicken parmesan

Just 15 minutes of prep time will have you on your way to our short-cut version of this classic dish. Add fresh spring greens on the side, and dinner’s done. Get this chicken parmesan recipe.

4. Chicken chow mein

Ready in just 40 minutes, a bowl of tender-crisp veggies, saucy rice noodles and golden pieces of chicken is an easy — and delicious — answer to ‘what’s for dinner tonight?’ Get this chicken chow mein recipe.

5. Chicken with spring onion salad

The secret ingredient? Grilled green onions. They’re sweet, tender and smoky — a delicious addition to salads. Get this grilled chicken and spring onion salad recipe.

6. Honey garlic chicken wings

For the spring playoff season, gather around the TV with your own honey-garlic chicken wings! Get this honey garlic chicken wings recipe.

7. Roast chicken sheet pan dinner

Try this simple all-in-one dish that makes the most of what’s available while waiting for spring’s best produce to hit the shelves. Get this roast chicken sheet pan dinner recipe.

8. Sweet and sour pineapple chicken

A homemade dish that can rival takeout any day of the week. Get this sweet and sour pinapple chicken recipe.

9. Chicken salad with coconut rainbow slaw

Switching over to more salads? This colourful bowl is packed with vegetables to put some spring in your step. Get this chicken salad recipe.

10. Chicken drumsticks with roasted radish salad

Roasted together, this time-saving dish of honey-roasted chicken and peppery radishes is a great go-to meal for busy weeknights. Get this chicken and roasted radish salad recipe.

11. Chicken and asparagus pan bake

This honey-brushed chicken is baked with the veggies, making clean up a breeze (bonus, today’s leftovers are used in tomorrow’s roasted chicken salad.) Get this chicken and asparagus pan bake recipe.

12. Chicken salad with almond dressing

Under 400 calories, this citrusy chicken salad is a filling and healthy weeknight meal. Get this chicken, almond and spinach salad recipe.

13. Baby greens with chicken and spring vegetables

Load up your plates with the best in-season veggies. Asparagus, radishes, fresh greens — there’s no wrong combination. Get this chicken and spring vegetable salad recipe.

14. Cider chicken with brown-butter orzo

Golden chicken meets rich, short-cut pasta with greens for a fast, fresh and filling dish — the perfect fit for a hectic work week. Bon appétit! Get this cider chicken recipe.

15. Grilled chicken and strawberry salad

This easy, no-fuss dish starts with grilled chicken right off the barbecue. Fresh strawberries and Granny Smith apples add the sweet-tart complement to this light salad. Get this grilled chicken recipe.

16. Chicken and pea sprout ramen

Packed with fibre and fresh spring pea sprouts, this noodle bowl is ready in just 25 minutes. Get this chicken and pea sprout ramen recipe.

17. Citrus-grilled chicken with pineapple salad

Citrusy chicken and fresh side salads are one of spring’s best (and easiest) meals. Get this citrus-grilled chicken recipe.

18. Garlicky chicken pasta

This quick pasta dish is packed with fresh and light ingredients: lean protein, bright vegetables and a zesty sauce. Get this garlicky chicken pasta recipe.

19. Colourburst citrus chicken salad

Made with only a handful of fresh ingredients (chicken, arugula, avocado, beet), this easy triple-tested recipe will wow your family (and your taste buds!) tonight. Get this chicken salad recipe.

20. Sticky honey-ginger chicken