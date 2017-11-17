20 Recipes You Can Make In A Cast-Iron Skillet

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Cast-iron is a workhorse in the kitchen. It can go easily from stovetop to oven, it retains heat well for frying, tabletop serving, and quick cooking, and it’s the best way to get the perfect sear on steak when your grill is out of commission (or it’s too cold to go outside and fire it up). If your pan hasn’t been used much lately, now’s the time to dig it out, check the seasoning, and get cooking, Here are 20 recipes to get you started:
You want to bake it in a skillet, trust us. Not only does it look great for serving, you can mix up your ingredients on the stovetop, then pop it in the oven to broil for a perfectly golden, cheesy finish. Get the recipe.