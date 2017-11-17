20 Recipes You Can Make In A Cast-Iron Skillet

Cast-iron is a workhorse in the kitchen. It can go easily from stovetop to oven, it retains heat well for frying, tabletop serving, and quick cooking, and it’s the best way to get the perfect sear on steak when your grill is out of commission (or it’s too cold to go outside and fire it up). If your pan hasn’t been used much lately, now’s the time to dig it out, check the seasoning, and get cooking, Here are 20 recipes to get you started:

1 of 20 Previous Next Pin Email

Photo, Roberto Caruso. Macaroni and cheese You want to bake it in a skillet, trust us. Not only does it look great for serving, you can mix up your ingredients on the stovetop, then pop it in the oven to broil for a perfectly golden, cheesy finish. Get the recipe.

Watch: How to clean a cast-iron skillet