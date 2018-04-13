11 Easy Pesto And Salad Dressing Recipes

1. Asparagus pesto

Loaded with mint, lemon juice, almonds and parmesan, this is great on pasta or served with pita as a dip. Get this asparagus pesto recipe.

2. Onion-basil pesto

Change up pesto’s traditional flavour profile a touch with onion, spanish cheese and walnuts. Get this onion-basil pesto recipe.

3. Mexican pesto

Serve this cilantro and serrano pesto on grilled veggie or meat skewers, with pasta or over grilled chicken. Get this Mexican pesto recipe.

4. Vegan carrot pesto

A vegan-friendly pesto with carrots, thyme, garlic and hemp. Get this vegan carrot pesto recipe.

5. Kale-walnut pesto

Who says pesto has to be all about the basil and pine nuts? Give kale and walnuts a whirl in the processor — you won’t be disappointed. Get this kale-walnut preso recipe.

6. Avocado dressing

An ultra-creamy dressing starring avocado and cilantro. (Consistency too thick? Stir in a splash of water to thin it out.) Get this avocado dressing recipe.

7. Wafu Japanese salad dressing

Spoon this staple of Japanese cooking over grilled fish or toss it with soba noodles. Get this Wafu Japanese salad dressing recipe.

8. Homemade buttermilk ranch dressing

Mince the garlic with a grater to bring out its flavour. Get this buttermilk ranch dressing recipe.

9. Garden green goddess dressing

Serve this bright dressing with chicken or fish, or sub it for mayo in your sandwiches. Get this garden green goddess dressing recipe.

10. Lemon-tahini salad dressing

Great for healthy grain bowls, this zesty and nutty dressing will make you look forward to getting in that extra serving of vegetables. Get this lemon-tahini salad dressing recipe.

11. Spicy nutty salad dressing