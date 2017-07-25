Recipe Collections

23 no-cook recipes to beat the heat

These dinner recipes are fast, fresh and simple. And — best of all — you don’t need to turn on the oven.

by

1 of 23

Previous
Next
Photo, Erik Putz.

Tuna panzanella salad

Fresh, vine-ripened tomatoes, crusty bread, refreshing cucumbers ands mini bocconcini pearls round out this tuna salad. Get the recipe.

Previous
Next

Related:
This 10-minute pizza recipe is the pizza of your dreams
16 kebab recipes you’ll want to try this summer
10 summer slow cooker recipes
Resources