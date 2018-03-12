11 Irish-Inspired Recipes To Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

1. Stout-braised beef stew, oat risotto and Emerald Isle greens

Guinness or Murphy’s adds depth and a subtle, delicious bitterness to this hearty stew. In the spirit of innovation, we turned classic Irish oats into a simple risotto that’s the perfect partner for this stew’s gravy. And for crunch and colour, we’ve added simple, stunning winter greens.

2. Irish brown bread and cultured butter

Ireland is already famous for its soda bread, but it’s this quick-rise, no-knead bread that makes us swoon. Dense and nutty, it’s sliced thinly and served with breakfast, lunch and dinner. On a traditional dairy farm, cream is collected daily and kept until there is enough to churn butter. The natural ripening of the cream over several days produces butter with a rich tang. It’s easy to replicate at home, and nothing goes better with homemade brown bread. Get the recipe for cultured butter.

3. Guinness cocktail and potato skins

Baked potato skins with a warm cheese and prosciutto filling, topped with sour cream and chives get paired with a tall glass of stout with a slight twist (just add ribena). Get the recipe for our Guinness cocktail.

4. Cheddar soda bread

Ward off the chill with a steaming bowl of soup and fresh-from-the-oven bread. This tempting, hearty Irish-inspired loaf is surprisingly easy – and totally satisfying. Get the recipe for cheddar soda bread.

5. Saucy shiraz shepherd’s pie

This hearty shepherd’s pie gets a low-cal, high-nutrient boost from a cauliflower mash topping (bonus: one serving is under 400 calories). Get the recipe for shepherd’s pie.

6. Brown-bread ice cream

This ice cream recipe turns leftover brown bread into a sweet and surprising after-dinner treat. Get the recipe for brown-bread ice cream.

7. Guinness fudge cake with cloud icing

What better time is there to serve a Guinness-laced cake than on St. Paddy’s Day? Frosting tip: Use a stand mixer to get the fluffiest icing. Clean mixer bowl and whisk thoroughly before using — any trace of grease will prevent meringue from whipping properly.

8. Ballymaloe almond tarts with raspberries

From Ballymaloe Cookery School (a short drive from Cork, Ireland) comes this signature sweet: a flaky, buttery tartlet dotted with cream and berries foraged from the local hedges. Heaven. Get our version of these gorgous almond tarts.

9. Homemade yogurt with stewed fruit in syrup

Along with butter and cheese, Ireland loves its yogurt. This simple yogurt recipe can be made without any special equipment. It’s less tangy and a little runnier than store-bought yogurt, and the perfect way to start your day. (Spoon stewed fruits overtop for a sweetly spiced extra.)

10. Bacon Colcannon with apple salad

This Irish dish is traditionally made with mashed potatoes and cabbage, but we’ve changed it up a bit, substituting celery root and crispy bacon into our mashed potatoes, and adding a side salad to finish this cozy plate. Get the recipe for bacon colcannon.

11. Whiskey cream liqueur