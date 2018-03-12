Recipe Collections

11 Irish-Inspired Recipes To Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

Celebrate with a feast of Irish foods and a tall glass of stout (or our black & black cocktail). Sláinte!

by

Bring a little taste of the Emerald Isle to the dinner table on March 17th with these Irish-themed recipes. From brown bread to stout-braised beef stew, Guinness chocolate cake and more, it will be hard to decide what to try first! (An evening filled the shepherd’s pie and stout cake, followed by an Irish movie sounds perfect to us). Get inspired with the recipes below:

Stout-braised beef stew, oat risotto and Emerald Isle greens
11
view slideshow
Photos

Watch: How To Pour Guinness From A Can
Resources