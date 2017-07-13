Recipe Collections

10 ways with homemade french fries

Skip the chip truck — enjoy warm and crispy fries at home with these recipes.

by

1 of 10

Previous
Next
Photo, Roberto Caruso.

The classic fry

Whether you’re on a camping trip, or in the mood to cook outside, these fries are best done over a hot fire.

Get the recipe.

Previous
Next

Order up! The only thing we love more than hitting up the chip truck for a summer afternoon snack is satisfying our fry craving with a crispy homemade version. From classic and thick-cut — to a few cheater’s versions — here are 10 ways to celebrate this famous side.

Related:
4 recipes to celebrate National Caesar Day
It’s National Doughnut Day
Spicy steak and fries menu

 
Resources