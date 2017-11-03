Recipe Collections

9 Cozy Chili Recipes To Warm Up With Tonight

Hang up your coats tonight and stay warm with the ultimate comfort food duo: homemade chili and cornbread.

There are few things more effective at warming you up in the cold weather months than a hearty bowl of chili. But if you thought this stew had to be made with tomato sauce and ground beef, we’ve got a surprise for you! Here are nine variations on one of our favourite winter meals:

Photo, Roberto Caruso.

Chicken chili verde

This might not look like your typical chili, but our verde (green) version will still keep you cozy and warm this winter season. Get the recipe.

