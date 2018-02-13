Recipe Collections

5 Hearty Chicken Pot Pie Recipes To Chase Away The Chill

This is comfort food at its finest.

Winter is the perfect time to dig into a chicken pot pie. A combination of flaky pastry, moist chicken and tender-crisp vegetables — all brought together in a creamy sauce — it’s the comfiest of comfort foods. Here are five of our favourite ways to dish it up.

Skillet chicken pot pie
