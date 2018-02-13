5 Hearty Chicken Pot Pie Recipes To Chase Away The Chill

1. Skillet chicken pot pie

A one-dish wonder that saves time on clean-up so you can spend more time catching up at the dinner table. (Bonus: Did we mention it’s ready to eat in just 45 minutes?) Get our recipe for skillet chicken pot pie.

2. Shortcut chicken pot pie

Shortcuts like rotisserie chicken and our all-purpose baking mix mean a hearty pot pie can also be an easy weeknight meal! Get our shortcut chicken pot pie recipe.

3. Creamy chicken with cheddar biscuits

A variation on classic chicken pot pie, this recipe uses cheddar biscuits for a flaky and savoury crust. Get this creamy chicken with cheddar biscuits recipe.

4. Smoky chicken with sweet potato crust

Packed with chicken and veggies (and a touch of smoky chipotle chilies), these personal-sized pies will be devoured in record time. Get this smoky chicken pot pie with sweet potato crust recipe.

5. Upside-down chicken pot pies