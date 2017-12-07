Mediterranean Pasta, Plus 4 More Easy Weeknight Meals

Get ahead of a hectic schedule with a pre-planned set of meals. Once the shopping is done, the work week is covered, with everything from creamy coconut soup to Nordic meatballs, fried rice and an undeniably delicious dessert. Find inspiration for the week ahead in the gallery below:

Photo, Roberto Caruso. Monday: Tofu egg noodle laksa soup Ready in: 35 min. Serves: 5.

Full of veggies, this rich coconut noodle soup also stars crisp tofu — making it a balanced weeknight meal and exotic comfort food. Get the recipe.

