30 quick and easy summer dinner recipes

No-stress recipes that let you keep those cool vibes going all summer long.

1

1 of 30

Previous
Next
Photo, Sian Richards.

10 mins: Cold noodles with shrimp, peaches and herbs

Beat the heat (and don't worry about turning on the oven) with this spicy-sweet noodle bowl. Get the recipe.

Previous
Next

More:
12 best blueberry recipes to try now
How to make lemonade slushies
21 of our favourite summer pies and tarts

One comment on “30 quick and easy summer dinner recipes

Leave a comment

Sign in to comment.

Resources