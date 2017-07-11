Recipe Collections

14 best blueberry recipes to try now

Summer is the best time to enjoy these homegrown berries, so get ’em while you can!

by

1 of 14

Previous
Next
Photo, Roberto Caruso.

Best blueberry pie

Nothing says summer like a fresh blueberry pie. There’s no need to get fancy though, just roll the crust larger than your pie plate (13-in. for a 9-in. plate) and fold the edges over the filling to get this rustic finish. Get the recipe.

Previous
Next

More:
5 killer ice cream sandwiches to keep your summer chill
22 of our favourite summer pies and tarts
The best side salads for your summer barbecue

Resources