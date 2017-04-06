10 spring cookbooks we want on our bookshelf

Full of fresh inspiration for the season, these books are packed with recipes that will speed up dinner, compete with your favourite takeout and teach you indispensable tips on the fundamentals of cooking.
Update your bookshelf this spring with a fresh cookbook, hot off the press. There’s a crop of new releases we’re looking forward to, covering everything from homegrown classics and innovative weeknight recipes, to traditional Mexican cuisine and plant-based meals. Here are 10 new spring cookbooks we’ve got our eye on:
Feast, by Lindsay Anderson and Dana VanVeller, $35.
When Lindsay Anderson and Dana VanVeller set out to travel across the country and explore Canadian cuisine, they weren’t exactly sure where the road would take them. Five months and 37,000 kilometres later, they had gathered countless stories, delicious recipes and gorgeous photography from all corners of the country, the best of which are beautifully displayed in this new book. Available now.