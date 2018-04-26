Recipes

Chatelaine Quickies: BBQ Chicken Tostadas

Whip up this super easy recipe for a quick Mexican meal with tons of flavour.

by

In partnership with Casa Mendosa 

BBQ Chicken Tostadas

Ingredients

Instructions

To make Mexican Salsa Verde:

  • WHIRL garlic in a food processor until finely chopped. Add anchovy, capers, lime zest and lime juice.
  • PULSE in olive oil just until combined. Add tomatillos, parsley and cilantro. Pulse just until slightly chunky, but not pureed. Use immediately or refrigerate in a sealed jar for up to 2 weeks.

To make BBQ Chicken Tostadas:

  • TOAST 6-in. flour tortillas in a non-stick pan until brown and crispy on both sides, 1 to 2 min per side.
  • TOP each tortilla with 1/2 cup sliced BBQ chicken, then sprinkle with thinly sliced fresh chilies, chopped cilantro and a squeeze of fresh lime (to taste). Drizzle with Mexican Salsa Verde.
Resources