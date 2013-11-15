COOK bacon in a large pot over medium, stirring often, until bacon is crisp, about 5 min. Remove bacon and reserve, leaving fat in pot. Add oil (if there is no bacon fat), onions and carrot to pot. Cook until onions are tender, 3 to 5 min. Add garlic and cook 2 more min. Stir in split peas until coated. Add water and broth. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer, partially covered, until split peas are very tender, about 45 min. Add frozen peas during last 2 min of cooking.