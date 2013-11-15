Modern pea soup

Prep 20 min
Total 1 hour 15 min
Makes 6 Servings

Topped with crisply fried bacon and fresh chives, this modern pea soup is a smooth and flavourful way to start off an evening meal.

Ingredients

4 slices
bacon, finely chopped
1 tbsp
olive oil, optional
2
onions, chopped
1
carrot, chopped
3
garlic cloves, chopped
1 cup
dried green split peas, rinsed
2 cups
water
900-mL carton
low-sodium chicken broth
3 cups
frozen green peas
chopped fresh chives

Instructions

  • COOK bacon in a large pot over medium, stirring often, until bacon is crisp, about 5 min. Remove bacon and reserve, leaving fat in pot. Add oil (if there is no bacon fat), onions and carrot to pot. Cook until onions are tender, 3 to 5 min. Add garlic and cook 2 more min. Stir in split peas until coated. Add water and broth. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer, partially covered, until split peas are very tender, about 45 min. Add frozen peas during last 2 min of cooking.
  • PURÉE soup in 2 batches in a blender until smooth. Return soup to pot and reheat over medium-low. Garnish soup with bacon and chives.

Nutrition

Calories 264
Protein 16 g
Carbohydrates 35 g
Fat 7 g
Fibre 7 g
Sodium 526 mg
Issue: December 2013

Photo credit: Modern pea soup recipe Photo by Roberto Caruso

( 13 ratings )

