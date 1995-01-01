Coriander fish kabobs

“The epitome of flavor is reached if fish is served grilled,” write Canadian authors Habeeb Salloum and James Peters in their cookbook, From the Lands of Figs and Olives (Interlink). The chefs provide convincing proof in this sensational recipe for skewered fish, adapted from their cookbook. We think you’ll find it’s truly melt-in-your-mouth magnificent!

Fishing for bones

For firm grasping and easy removal of slippery fish bones, just use a pair of clean needle-nose pliers or cosmetic tweezers.