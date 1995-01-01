Coriander fish kabobs
Prep 15 min
Plus Barbecuing Time: 12 minutes, Marinating Time: 240 minutes
Makes 4 to 6 servings
Ingredients
1
onion, quartered
1/2 cup
coarsely chopped coriander leaves
1/4 cup
1/4 cup
freshly squeezed lemon juice
1 tsp
ground cumin
1 tsp
1/4 tsp
1/4 tsp
freshly ground black pepper
1/4 tsp
1 kg
firm fish fillets, such as halibut, sea bass, salmon or monkfish, at least 1-in. thick
6 (up to 8)
bamboo or metal skewers
2
green bell peppers
2
firm but ripe tomatoes
Instructions
- Place onion, coriander, oil, lemon juice, cumin, oregano, salt, pepper and cayenne into food processor or blender. Whirl until onion is finely chopped, stopping and scraping down sides as needed.
- Using your fingers, press fish, feeling for and removing bones (see tip, below). Then, cut into large 2-inch (5-cm) cubes. Place in a resealable plastic bag or medium-size dish. Add onion mixture and stir until evenly coated. Seal bag or cover bowl. Marinate in the refrigerator, turning bag or gently stirring once, for at least 4 hours or up to 1 day.
- When ready to barbecue, oil grill and preheat barbecue to medium. Submerge wooden skewers, if using, in warm water and soak while preparing peppers and tomatoes. Core and seed peppers. Cut into 1-1/2-inch (3.5-cm) squares. Core tomatoes and cut into quarters. Do not skin tomatoes. Thread fish and vegetables on separate skewers. Putting fish cubes together, rather than separating with vegetables, keeps them moist. Grill with lid down or loosely covered with foil, turning fish and vegetables frequently and basting with marinade, until fish is golden tinged and flakes easily, about 12 to 16 minutes. If tomatoes and peppers are slightly singed and softened before fish is done, move them to a cooler part of the grill. Serve right away on a bed of pilaf rice or couscous.
“The epitome of flavor is reached if fish is served grilled,” write Canadian authors Habeeb Salloum and James Peters in their cookbook, From the Lands of Figs and Olives (Interlink). The chefs provide convincing proof in this sensational recipe for skewered fish, adapted from their cookbook. We think you’ll find it’s truly melt-in-your-mouth magnificent!
Fishing for bones
For firm grasping and easy removal of slippery fish bones, just use a pair of clean needle-nose pliers or cosmetic tweezers.
Nutrition
Calories 253
Protein 32.5 g
Carbohydrates 6.4 g
Fat 10.5 g
Filed under
Posted: Jan 1, 1995
