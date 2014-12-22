Turkey shepherd’s pie with root vegetable topping
Prep 15 min
Total 45 min
Serves 6
It’s a family favourite, but the calories and fat (from ground beef and creamy potatoes) add up fast. Switching a few of the classic ingredients reduces calories, increases nutrients and makes the dish even more delicious.
Advertisement
Ingredients
3
medium carrots, peeled and cut into 1/2-in. pieces (about 2 cups)
1
medium turnip, peeled and cut into 1/2-in. pieces (about 2 1/2 cups)
1
large potato, peeled and cut into 1/2-in. pieces (about 2 cups)
2 tbsp
2 tbsp
10% cream
1 tsp
500 g
ground turkey or ground chicken
1
small onion, finely diced
2
garlic cloves, minced
2 tbsp
all-purpose flour
398-mL can
1 cup
1 tsp
1 cup
mixed frozen corn and peas, thawed
Instructions
- COVER carrots, turnip and potato with cold water in a large pot. Boil on high until vegetables are tender, 12 to 14 min. Drain, then return vegetables to pot over high. Mash vegetables until mixture is dry and most of remaining liquid has evaporated, 3 to 4 min. Mash in butter and cream. Keep warm.
- HEAT a large non-stick frying pan over medium. Add oil, then turkey. Cook, stirring often to break up meat, until no pink remains, about 5 min. Add onion and garlic. Cook until onion softens, 3 to 4 min. Sprinkle flour over meat mixture and stir. Add tomato sauce, broth and Worcestershire. Boil, then reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer, stirring occasionally, until mixture thickens, 8 to 10 min. Stir in peas and corn until warmed through, about 2 min. Divide mixture among 6 ramekins or dishes. Spoon mashed vegetable mixture over meat.
Nutrition
Calories 301
Protein 19 g
Carbohydrates 29 g
Fat 13 g
Fibre 5 g
Sodium 700 mg
Excellent source of Vitamin A
Advertisement
Filed under
Issue: February 2015
Posted: Updated Dec 22, 2014
Photo credit: Turkey shepherd's pie with root vegetable topping. (Photo, Sian Richards.)
The instructions don’t say anything about putting the casserole in the oven but I’m sure that is required. Also on pace 57 of the magazine, it says to find the recipe on page 116, the magazine ends on page 114.
Carol on
I make another Shepherd’s Pie similar to this recipe which calls for it to be cooked for 30-40 minutes at 350F. I have tried it both ways but prefer to put it in the oven for awhile. I also think this recipe needs some seasoning. I add a bit of salt to vegetables while cooking and a bit of salt and pepper to the meat part of the dish. I used salt free broth so perhaps this contributed to the blandness. The topping definitely needs seasoning unless you want completely bland topping.
Carolyn on