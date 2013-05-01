Guinness fudge cake with cloud icing
Prep 30 min
Total 1 hour 10 min
Plus cooling time
Makes 10 Servings
Ingredients
1 1/2 cup
all-purpose flour
3/4 cup
unsweetened cocoa powder
1 1/2 tsp
1 tsp
1/2 tsp
3/4 cup
unsalted butter, at room temperature
1 cup
lightly packed brown sugar
2
1 tsp
1 cup
Guinness or other stout
FROSTING
1 cup
1/3 cup
1 tsp
1/4 tsp
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350F. Lightly oil or spray a 9-in. round cake pan and line bottom with parchment.
- Sift flour with cocoa, baking powder, soda and salt into a medium bowl. Beat butter with brown sugar in a large bowl, with an electric mixer on medium-high, 3 min. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well and scraping down sides of bowl as needed. Beat in 1 tsp vanilla. Using a wooden spoon, stir in one-third of flour mixture, then add half the stout. Repeat additions, ending with flour mixture. Stir just until evenly mixed. Pour batter into pan and smooth top.
- Bake in centre of oven until a cake tester inserted in centre of cake comes out clean, 40 to 45 min. Cool in pan on a rack for 10 min, then turn out onto rack. Remove parchment. Cool completely, about 30 min.
- Combine granulated sugar and water in a small saucepan and bring to a boil over medium-high. Cook, stirring occasionally, until sugar dissolves and mixture is clear. Stir in 1 tsp vanilla.
- Whisk egg whites with cream of tartar on high in the bowl of a stand mixer, until soft peaks form when beaters are lifted, 1 min. Slowly pour hot sugar syrup down the side of the bowl, beating until stiff peaks form, 2 to 3 more min.
- Assemble by setting cake on a cake stand. Pile frosting on top of cake, creating peaks and swirls.
Nutrition
Calories 443
Protein 15 g
Carbohydrates 54 g
Fat 20 g
Fibre 3 g
Sodium 469 mg
Frosting tip
Use a stand mixer to get the fluffiest icing. (With a hand-held electric mixer, beat an extra 4 min.) Clean mixer bowl and whisk thoroughly before using — any trace of grease will prevent meringue from whipping properly.
Decorating tip
Use the back of a cereal spoon to create smooth decorative peaks and swirls on the meringue.
I adapted this recipe to make one dozen cupcakes instead. Rhey turned out beautifully moist and delicious. Simply prepare as directed, divide the batter up into a 12 well cupcake tin (fill about 2/3rds of the way) and bake in a 350F oven for about 18-20 minutes.
Dirty_Dish on
This has become my favourite chocolate cake. It looks elegant when served .The flavour is fantastic. All guests ask for the recipe.
Gail on
The cake is delish, but I make the frosting with heavy cream – no egg whites. I top it with shaved Belgium chocolate. Looks elegant.
Ana on
