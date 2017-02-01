PREHEAT oven to 350F and spray a 9 × 5-in. loaf pan with oil.
BATTER: Rub sugar and lemon zest in a large bowl with hands to release the natural oil. Whisk in flour, baking powder and salt.
WHISK eggs, oil, buttermilk and vanilla in a medium bowl. Stir into flour mixture until just combined. Stir in lemon juice. Pour into pan and bake until a tester inserted into centre of loaf comes out clean, 60 to 70 min.
GLAZE Whisk icing sugar and lemon juice in a small, microwave-safe bowl. Reserve ¼ cup of the glaze. Stir 1 tbsp water into remaining glaze and microwave for 30 sec until warm. Brush over hot loaf. Allow loaf to cool for 10 min in pan. Remove to a rack. Brush with reserved glaze and let cool completely.
Nutrition
Calories447
Protein7 g
Carbohydrates67 g
Fat18 g
Fibre1 g
Sodium239 mg
Excellent source of
folate
I just tried this recipe and what a disaster! Overflowed all over my oven. I think the baking powder should be 1 tsp not Tbsp! I had to throw out the whole thing and clean my oven.
