Classic lemon loaf

Prep 20 min
Total 1 hour 20 min
Serves 10

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups
granulated sugar
2 tbsp
lemon zest
2 1/2 cups
all-purpose flour
1 tbsp
baking powder
1/2 tsp
salt
4
eggs
2/3 cup
canola oil
1/3 cup
buttermilk
2 tsp
vanilla
1/4 cup
lemon juice, strained

Glaze

1 cup
icing sugar, sifted
2 tbsp
lemon juice, strained

Instructions

  • PREHEAT oven to 350F and spray a 9 × 5-in. loaf pan with oil.
  • BATTER: Rub sugar and lemon zest in a large bowl with hands to release the natural oil. Whisk in flour, baking powder and salt.
  • WHISK eggs, oil, buttermilk and vanilla in a medium bowl. Stir into flour mixture until just combined. Stir in lemon juice. Pour into pan and bake until a tester inserted into centre of loaf comes out clean, 60 to 70 min.
  • GLAZE Whisk icing sugar and lemon juice in a small, microwave-safe bowl. Reserve ¼ cup of the glaze. Stir 1 tbsp water into remaining glaze and microwave for 30 sec until warm. Brush over hot loaf. Allow loaf to cool for 10 min in pan. Remove to a rack. Brush with reserved glaze and let cool completely.

 

Nutrition

Calories 447
Protein 7 g
Carbohydrates 67 g
Fat 18 g
Fibre 1 g
Sodium 239 mg
Excellent source of folate
  1. I just tried this recipe and what a disaster! Overflowed all over my oven. I think the baking powder should be 1 tsp not Tbsp! I had to throw out the whole thing and clean my oven.

