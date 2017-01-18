Chocolate cake
Prep 20 min
Total 2 hours
Serves 24
Ingredients
1 3/4 cups
all-purpose flour
1 1/2 cups
granulated sugar
2/3 cup
cocoa powder, sifted
1 1/2 tsp
1 tsp
1/2 tsp
2
2/3 cup
1/2 cup
canola oil
2 tsp
1/2 cup
hot water
Icing
4 1/2 cups
icing sugar, sifted
1/2 cup
cocoa powder, sifted
3/4 cup
butter, softened
1/3 cup
2 tbsp
rainbow sprinkles, optional
Instructions
- PREHEAT oven to 350F. Spray a 9 x 13-in. baking pan and line with parchment up the length of 2 sides.
- WHISK flour, sugar, cocoa, baking soda, baking powder and salt in a medium bowl.
- WHISK eggs, buttermilk, oil and vanilla in a large bowl. Stir in flour mixture until just combined. Whisk in hot water. Pour into prepared pan.
- BAKE until a cake tester inserted in centre of cake comes out clean, about 30 min. Let cake cool in pan on a rack for 30 min. Place rack on top of cake, then invert and remove baking pan and parchment. Cool completely, about 30 min. Invert onto serving platter.
- STIR icing sugar and cocoa in a medium bowl. Beat butter in a large bowl with a hand mixer on medium-high, until fluffy. Reduce speed to medium-low and add icing sugar mixture, alternating with milk and ending with icing sugar mixture, until combined. Spread on cake and sprinkle with candy.
Nutrition
Calories 279
Protein 3 g
Carbohydrates 44 g
Fat 12 g
Fibre 2 g
Sodium 194 mg
Issue: February 2017
Posted: Updated Jan 18, 2017
Photo credit: Photo, Erik Putz.
