Double maple doughnuts
Prep 30 min
Total 45 min
Plus 1 hour 30 standing time
Makes 14, plus 14 doughnut holes
We partnered with President’s Choice to give this iconic Canadian sweet treat a modern makeover.
Advertisement
Ingredients
8 g
active dry yeast, (2 tsp)
1/4 cup
granulated sugar, divided
1 cup
warm milk
1
3 1/3 cups
all-purpose flour
3 tbsp
PC Unsalted Country Churned butter, cubed and softened
vegetable oil, for frying
Glaze
2 1/4 cups
icing sugar, sifted
2/3 cup
PC 100% Pure maple syrup
2 tbsp
35% cream
1 1/2 cups
chopped PC Maple & Bacon Popcorn
Instructions
- STIR yeast, 1 tsp sugar and milk in the bowl of a stand mixer. Let stand for 10 min. Beat in eggs, remaining sugar and salt with dough hook on medium for 1 min. Add flour and beat dough until smooth, 5 min. Add butter, mixing for 3 min.
- FORM into a ball. Place in an oiled bowl, then cover with plastic wrap and let rise until doubled, about 1 hour.
- ROLL out dough on a floured surface to ½-in. thickness. Cut out 14 rounds with a 3-in. cutter, then cut out holes in centre of rounds with a 1-in. cutter. Re-roll scraps once, letting dough rest before cutting. Place doughnuts and doughnut holes on 2 floured baking sheets, 2 in. apart. Let rise, uncovered, for 30 min.
- CLIP a deep-fry thermometer to the side of a large pot and heat 1 ½ in. of oil over medium until temp reaches 325F. Fry doughnuts, 4 at a time, flipping halfway, until golden, 2 min. Drain on a rack. Fry doughnut holes, 1 min.
- FOR GLAZE: whisk icing sugar, maple syrup and cream until smooth. Dip doughnuts twice in glaze. Place on a rack and sprinkle with popcorn.
Nutrition
Calories 239
Protein 4 g
Carbohydrates 41 g
Fat 7 g
Fibre 1 g
Sodium 108 mg
Good source of Folate
Advertisement
Filed under
Issue: March 2017
Posted: Updated Feb 16, 2017
Photo credit: Photo, Andrew Grinton.
Recipe is missing directions for the butter – when is it added? And why does recipe refer to “eggs” yet only one seems to be needed? Not helpful things to notice when I have already started making the donuts…..and have two kids all excited!
Catherine on